Essential Commodities Kits to be Distributed from Friday, says Civil Supplies Minister

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that essential supply kits will begin distribution to flood victims starting Friday. The initial phase of the initiative aims to provide support to 50,000 families on the first day.

Each kit will include 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of jaggery, 1 kg of sugar, 2 kg of onions, 2 kg of potatoes, and a liter of cooking oil. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to supporting those affected by the floods, stating that arrangements have been made to ultimately distribute essential kits to a total of 2 lakh families.

In addition to the supply kits, the minister also revealed that the sale of vegetables at subsidized prices commenced in flood-affected areas on Thursday. The goods will be distributed through an e-POS mission, ensuring efficiency and transparency in the process. For those without ration cards, vital supplies will be accessible through the presentation of Aadhaar cards or biometric identification.

Furthermore, gas companies have stepped in to offer assistance, with plans to set up 12 service centers in the flooded regions to aid affected residents.