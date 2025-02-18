European delegation visits RySS to explore collaboration

Vijayawada: A delegation from ‘2,000 Square Metres,’ a global initiative dedicated to illustrating the challenges and opportunities in global agriculture through educational projects, visited the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha- Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (RySS-AP CNF) programme in some districts in AP on Monday.

The visit aimed at exploring collaboration, exchange knowledge, and engaging in experiential learning to implement innovative practices in India.

The visiting team, including Jasper Jordan, Benny Haerlin, Diogo Coutinho and Lukas Kaehler, member of the German Free Bakers Association, interacted with RySS senior officials, local farmers and experts to understand the success of Andhra Pradesh’s Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model. The delegation observed sustainable farming techniques, soil health management, and biodiversity practices that have transformed the agricultural landscape in the region through the powerpoint presentation made by T Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairman of RySS in RySS office located at Gorantla in Guntur district.

The 4-member delegation team on Monday interacted with T Vijay Kumar and other senior team members Prakash Rao, Vara Prasad, Ch Srinivasulu, Srinivas Rao, Humayun. The delegation impressed upon the similar concept of ATM (Any Time Money) Model in 20 cents of land promoted and implemented by RySS through APCNF Project by which farmers are able to get regular income irrespective of season. The delegation and RySS mutually expressed their willingness to facilitate the cross-learning process through farmers’ exposure visits in both countries.

In the evening, the delegation visited the natural farming fields in Nuthakki village of Mangalagiri mandal. The German team observed the banana A grade Model of Srinivas Reddy who has been practicing natural farming for seven years. Rajkumari, Guntur District Project Manager of APCNF facilitated the field visit in the village.

The team also visited the fields of Dileep, farmer scientist in Pedakonduru village of Duggirala mandal, Guntur district where he is practicing ATM and A Grade Models in his fields under natural farming methodology.