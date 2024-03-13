Every rupee looted by YSRCP govt will be collected, says Ramesh

Visakhapatnam: After the ‘double-engine Sarkar’ comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, every rupee looted by the YSRCP will be taken back and the amount taken away from the poor will be returned to them, former Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh assured.

Speaking to the media in the city on Tuesday, the MP stated that the YSRCP government had actually taken away Rs 10,000 from people through the form of various taxes, while giving Rs 10 to the poor. “AP stands out in liquor consumption. The YSRCP government is looting Rs 10,000 per month from a person from its sale,” he pointed out.

In the past five years, the MP alleged, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy practised lying to the people without stepping out of his Tadepalli palace. “The CM did not even bother to meet the MLAs or ministers in the past five years of his rule. People will not trust Jagan anymore,” he said.

Recalling that he had staged a hunger strike for 12 days in Kadapa to set up a steel plant there, the MP said, “Efforts will be made to withdraw strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and put it back on profits.”

Talking about alliance, Ramesh stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not wish to partner with the BJP as he is scared of getting exposed for the corruption indulged in. “If Centre and state come together, the state’s corruption would be exposed from the root level,” he opined.

Further, the MP said the BJP government had made tremendous progress in the country for the past decade and allocated a budget for the development of various sectors in the state, including ports, infrastructure and highways. As part of the Viksit Bharat, he stated that feedback will be taken from the people to develop the state.