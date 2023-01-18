'Every Saturday is Housing Day for resolving issues'

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said they were observing every Saturday as Housing Day for resolving issues. He visited the Jagananna Colony at Kattubadivaripalem in BR Palem mandal on Tuesday along with officials.

He said the district administration has been working with the larger objective of ensuring that there are no homeless poor in the district.

The Collector said that every Saturday has been designated as Housing Day and a special drive was being conducted to complete the housing constructions expeditiously. From the engineering assistant at the secretariat level to the district level officer and special officers, all the officials of the housing department should participate and work towards speeding up the works.

He said they were constantly sanctioning funds to the beneficiaries for the construction of houses and ensuring that there was no pendency of bills. Similarly, he said, interest-free loans were also being provided to the poor for the construction of houses. Additional funds from CSR funds were also being attached to sanction houses to the people from the ST community.

Chakradhar Babu said all the beneficiaries should take advantage of these facilities and complete the construction of houses. Houses have also been sanctioned to the new entrants under NUDA and so far, 63,000 houses have been sanctioned in the district. If anyone still applies for a house at their Sachivalayam, it will be sanctioned, he said.

As soon as the construction of houses is completed, internal infrastructure will be provided in the respective colonies, and they will assist the beneficiaries for housewarming ceremonies which will be organised by ensuing Ugadi. Special officer Sudhakar, Buchi Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekhar Reddy, MPDO Narasimha Rao, tahsildar Padmaja and others participated.