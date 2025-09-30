Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala

Kurnool: KIMS Hospitals Kurnool organised a Heart Walk at the District Collector’s Office to celebrate International Heart Day.

The walk that started there proceeded to Kisan Ghat Kaman. Later, a free cardiac camp was held at Kisan Ghat.

Speaking on the occasion, DMHO Dr Shanti Kala said that as part of the changing lifestyle, the youth are being confined to their homes.

They are spending their leisure time in front of phones, app tops, and TVs, but they are not going to parks or doing exercises, she added.

In the last few years, heart problems have been occurring from newborns to adults regardless of age, she opined.

Therefore, everyone should stay healthy by making exercise a part of their daily routine, she urged.

It is commendable that KIMS Hospitals is conducting such awareness programmes keeping in mind the health of the people of Kurnool district.

Speaking at the event, KIMS Hospital Cardiologists Dr Nagendra Prasad, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Dr Aruna, Dr Farooq said that every year 30 lakh people die in India due to heart problems, hence “prevention is better than cure”.

Later, KIMS Hospitals Kurnool COO Dr Sunil spoke and said that in the recent past, many children have been successfully treated for heart problems in our hospital. Dr Gopinath, Dr Naveen, Dr Sumanth, hospital staff and others were present at the event.