Beyond Biryani: Hyderabad’s Classic Nizami Breakfasts

Hyderabadi cuisine is often synonymous with biryani, but the city’s food culture stretches far beyond its most famous dish. In the early hours of the morning, especially in and around the Old City, Hyderabad wakes up to a rich spread of Nizami breakfasts that reflect its Nawabi heritage and communal dining traditions.

Rooted in Mughlai, Turkish, and Arabic influences, these breakfast dishes are slow-cooked, spice-forward, and deeply comforting. Popular eateries such as Shah Gous, Café Bahar, and Hotel Shadab begin serving these classics as early as 5 AM, drawing locals and visitors alike for a taste of authentic Hyderabadi mornings.

Here are some of the classic Nizami breakfast dishes that define Hyderabad beyond biryani:

Paaya

A cherished breakfast staple, Hyderabadi paaya is prepared using goat trotters simmered for hours until rich and flavourful. What sets it apart is the use of aromatic potli masala, giving it a depth distinct from versions found elsewhere in India. It is typically enjoyed with naan or roti and is especially popular on weekend mornings.

Hyderabadi Khichdi

Unlike the mild khichdi common across the country, the Hyderabadi version is bold and spiced. Made with aromatic rice and lentils, it is served with a tangy khatta chutney crafted from tomatoes, garlic, and chillies, adding a sharp contrast to the dish’s richness.

Kheema

A protein-rich favourite, Hyderabadi kheema is cooked with minced meat, onions, ginger-garlic paste, whole spices, and fragrant herbs. Slow-cooked in purified oil, it pairs beautifully with khichdi and khatta, making it a filling and flavour-packed breakfast option.

Bheja Fry

This traditional delicacy features goat or lamb brains cooked with onions, tomatoes, coriander, and spices. Soft in texture and rich in taste, bheja fry is often eaten with parathas or alongside paaya for a complete Nizami breakfast experience.

Irani Chai

No Nizami breakfast is complete without Irani chai. Thick, milky, and gently sweet, this tea is best enjoyed with Osmania biscuits and serves as the perfect end to a hearty morning meal.

Together, these breakfast dishes highlight Hyderabad’s culinary soul—one shaped by history, slow cooking, and shared traditions. They remind us that the City of Pearls offers far more than biryani, especially when the day begins at dawn.