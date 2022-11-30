Everyone should protect our culture: Minister RK Roja

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister RK Roja said that it is everyone's responsibility to protect our culture, traditions and arts, and added that she is happy to celebrate and to participate directly in the cultural celebrations in the cultural capital of Rajamahendravaram.

Minister Roja inaugurated three-day zonal level 'Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu' at Sri Venkateshwara Anam Kala Kendram here on Tuesday.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth Services and Sports in association with the State creativity and cultural organisation is organising the Sambaralu on the occasion of the 50th birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is on December 21.

On this occasion, Minister Roja said that these celebrations are mainly organised at zonal level in four places and the celebrations were already held in Tirupati and Guntur. Roja reminded that culture, literature and arts have flourished in Godavari region for a thousand years. 'Godavari language has a unique identity. Such programmes are being organised to recognise the poor and aspiring artistes and support their talent.' It is sad that some people are criticising these events too, she stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, although is the first-time Chief Minister, has been implementing several welfare schemes that attract people from all parts of the country including the Prime Minister.

State Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha said that the Chief Minister has realised that artistes have faced many problems during corona. The purpose of these programmes is to provide opportunities for artistes to perform on stage, she stated.

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MP Margani Bharat Ram, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja and Kurasala Kannababu, Department of Culture Chairperson Vangapandu Usha, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others participated in the programme.