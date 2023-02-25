Excise CIs, SIs take oath at passing out parade

Ongole (Prakasam district): The passing out parade of the directly recruited and promoted CIs and SIs in Prohibition and Excise department, after completion of their three months training programme at Police Training College (PTC) in Ongole was held on Friday.

PTC principal and SP AR Damodar received the salute from the CIs and SIs as the chief guest at the parade, while SEB Guntur Joint Commissioner B Arunarao, Deputy Commissioner Y Chaitanya Murali, Assistant Commissioner, Ongole Sriramachandra Murthy, district excise superintendent K Sambaiah, PTC vice-principal Chiranjeevi and others participated in the programme.

After the CIs and SIs took the pledge of service, the PTC principal presented the best all-rounder award and best indoor activities award to P Pruthviraj from Tirupati district, best outdoor activities award to D Durga Prasad from Konaseema district and best firer award to V Venu from Srikakulam district.











