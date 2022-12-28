Executive capital will be established in Visakhapatnam at any time, says Sajjala

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy once again clarified that the capital can be established in Visakhapatnam at any time. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visited Tirumala in the morning, during the offering break along the family members and participated in the service and offered prayers. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Vedasirvachan in Ranganayakula mandapam, and the temple officials presented Tirumala Srivari Teerthaprasadam and honoured with silk robes.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy spoke to the media outside the temple. He said that he prayed to Lord Venkateswara that the welfare and development going on in Andhra Pradesh should continue under the leadership of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He explained that the AP government is leading in the country.

He alleged that the development and welfare going on in AP is being blocked by evil forces and opined that he prayed God to give strength to YS Jagan to face the evil forces.