Exempt accredited journalists from toll fee, MP to Gadkari

Vizianagaram/Srikakulam: Vizianagaram MPKalisetti Appala Naidu urged union minister for roads and national highways Nitin Gadkari to exempt accredited journalists across the country from toll gate fee on par with the other government departments. He submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Union minister on Tuesday.

Appala Naidu explained through his memorandum that as journalists are moving from one place to another every day to cover important events, VVIP and VIP activities and also to dig out the truth of the various fields, they need the exemption. Media is the watch dog of the governments and society and journalists are playing a crucial role in democratic set up and government need to exempt journalists from the toll gate fee across the nation, he said.

The MP also explained to the Union minister that most of the journalists are spending money from their pockets to pay toll fee often and they deserve the exemption.