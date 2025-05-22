Expanding operational footprint

Visakhapatnam: In a step to expand its operations, Jassper Shipping commenced a steep growth trajectory launching its offices in Visakhapatnam, Delhi and Kolkata along with getting into a joint venture in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

These expansions in the financial year 2025-26 reflect a clear vision to become a transcontinental logistics leader, offering seamless, door-to-door solutions across domestic and global trade corridors.

The increased geographical presence of the company this year serves as a significant strategy in expanding its reach in Eastern India’s maritime sector in Kolkata, boosting connectivity across Bay of Bengal, serving as a logistics hub for Northern India’s industrial and trade activity in Delhi and supporting coastal cargo movement and port-led logistics at Visakhapatnam in the Eastern Seaboard.

Also, the joint venture with the Middle East provides immediate exposure to Saudi Arabia’s and Oman’s booming economies in the logistics business. The milestone enables Jassper Shipping to grow in cross-border project logistics, break-bulk cargo handling and GCC region integrated supply chain services.

CEO and head of Business Development (Subcontinent, Middle East and SouthEast Asia) of Jassper Shipping Pushpank Kaushik stated, “The expansion reaffirms our dedication to provide cross-industry, end-to-end solutions. The newly-launched offices will become hubs for India’s prominent corridors and our penetration in Oman gives access to one of the world’s logistics hotspots.”