Expert Committee to meet CM Jagan today, to deliver its final report on capital

Highlights

The AP politics are raging over the capital with opposition parties protesting against CM Jagan's announcement of mooting three capitals in the AP...

The AP politics are raging over the capital with opposition parties protesting against CM Jagan's announcement of mooting three capitals in the AP Assembly. In this wake, the GN Rao Committee will meet with CM Jagan today at the camp office at 03.30 pm. The panel of experts, who have studied the state's development and capital, is expected to submit its final report to CM Jagan on Friday. The AP public is waiting about what the report had to say.

Three days ago, CM Jagan made key comments in assembly on capital with Legislature Capital in Amaravati, Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam and Judiciary Capital in Kurnool are likely to be created. It is in this backdrop that Jagan's remark on the concept of the three capitals has been raging. The TDP, Jana Sena and BJP parties along with the capital farmers have been severely hostile and demanding the capital be to remain in Amaravati.

It remains to be seen whether the report of the GN Rao Committee compatible with the three capitals mentioned by Jagan Or is it leaning towards Amaravati? That has become a hot topic. With this report being submitted by the committee, there is a possibility to get clarity. It is in this backdrop that the GN Rao Committee's meeting CM Jagan today has become hot topic.

