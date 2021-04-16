Explore ways for establishing casteless society: MP Talari Rangaiah

Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah has said that all concerned should explore ways and means of establishing a casteless society wherein only economic empowerment should only matter.

Participating in a book release function on 'Abolishing caste based society' organised by Human Rights Forum here on Thursday, Rangaiah said caste should not come in the way of self-development and social and economic empowerment but rather one's abilities and intelligence should be identified and find recognition. He said all concerned should work for societal transformation.

The MP regretted that India was home to casteism and nowhere in the world does such conditions that existed in India prevail. But the educated and thinkers should build a society based on values, education and socio-economic criterion. Our children's abilities, talent and intellectual capacities should be recognised and find precedence over casteist tendencies.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu called for creation of a casteless society. He observed that the constitution authored by Dr B R Ambedkar had made provision for everyone to get educated and come up in life irrespective of one's caste identity, religion and parochial tendencies.

Also, everyone is given political right to vote and chose their own leader. People should work for defeat of divisive tendencies based on caste and religion and instead inculcate a spirit of oneness and patriotism that rises all above narrow and parochial tendencies. Universal brotherhood is the key to individual success and social development. NGO Association district unit president Athaullah and Human Rights Forum activists also spoke.