Expo on Dr BR Ambedkar launched in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Dr BR Ambedkar's ideology and vision towards a secular state and Dalit uplift is portrayed well at the expo,' said Mohammad Imtiaz, District Collector.

He inaugurated an exhibition of paintings done by Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional Director, Tourism Department at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada & Amaravati (CCVA) on Tuesday.

The District Collector also said that Ambedkar was responsible for framing of the Constitution and also paved way for the all-round development of the weaker sections. He complimented the artist for organising the expo to mark the 75th year of Ambedkar's visit to Andhra Pradesh way back in September 1944.

R Mallikarjuna Rao explained on the exhibits portraying Ambedkar as maker of Indian Constitution, a visionary of woman's emancipation and Dalit empowerment, as an orator and social reformer.

Dr E Sivanagireddy, CEO, CCVA, Jalli Wilson, former MLC, M Chimpiraiah, director, Malaxmi Group, Golla Narayana Rao, president, Andhra Arts Academy and NVS Prasad, general secretary, APBC Sangham participated in the event.