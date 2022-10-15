Expo on interiors, building materials inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari lauded the efforts of The Indian Institute of Architects (TIIA) for featuring an exhibition of interior and building materials 'Expo 2022-Expo and Design Confluence' in Visakhapatnam.

Inaugurating the fair at Hotel Novotel on Friday as chief guests, they mentioned that the platform aided in bringing architects and allied professionals of Andhra Pradesh on to a single platform, exchanging ideas and best practices, challenges faced in the field.

Explaining the objective of the exhibition, the organisers of the event said it aimed at creating awareness about the recent technological changes in the field.

The fair that has 50 stalls and 35 exhibitors will remain open for three days till October 16. Among others, imported marble, modular furniture, home furnishings, home automation solutions, lighting, air-conditioning, bathroom fittings and other advanced accessories were put up at the counters.