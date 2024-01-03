Extend quality medicare to people, Collector tells staff

Nellore: District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials to ensure extending quality medical services to the people.

The Collector has inspected the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sangam mandal on Tuesday. During the inspection, he observed the blood testing section and examined the records.

He interacted with the patients to learn about the services being extended to them and the availability of necessary medicines at the PHC.

While expressing displeasure over the poor state of sanitation at the primary health centre including wash rooms, the Collector warned of initiating departmental action against the the staff if they continued the same attitude. He instructed them that they should be more responsible while discharging their duties. He said the State government was giving top priority to extending quality medicare to the patients at the government hospitals.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said that phase-2 of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) programme began in the district on Tuesday.

He said that as many as 17 medical camps related to JAS started across the district. Under JAS, a highly sophisticated lab has been established for conducting 60 kinds of medical tests at the Sangam PHC.

He said that following the directions of the government, medical services are being extended under the Family Doctor concept to the patients suffering from different diseases.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr Penchalaiah, ICDS PD Hena Sujana and others were present.