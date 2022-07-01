Facelift to KL Rao Park with Rs 2 cr allocation

Vijayawada (NTR District): After several years of neglect, the KL Rao Park located in 46th division will get a facelift as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is going to develop the park with Rs 2 crore. Boating will be restored in the park besides indoor shuttle court, skating, walking track, pathway, yoga platform and open gym.

KL Rao park was built around 15 years ago and was neglected by the successive rulers. However, the VMC has decided to give a facelift to the park. Vijayawada West Assembly constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas, city Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and the local corporator laid foundation for the development of the park on Thursday.

MLA V Srinivas, briefing the media, said that the KL Rao park will be developed and will be made available to the local people. He said swimming pool located near KL Rao park will be developed soon. He said riverfront development works taken up with Rs 18 lakh in Bhavani ghat area and eat street and walking track will be developed near the riverfront, he added.

City Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi said the KL Rao park has been neglected for a long time and will get a facelift. She said the VMC is taking up development works in the hilly areas of the 46th division. Local corporators Y Anjaneya Reddy, M Madhuri and VMC officials participated in the foundation laying programme.