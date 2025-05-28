Fake leadership claims condemned at emergency INTUC meeting in Kurnool

Kurnool: In an emergency meeting at the INTUC district office in Kurnool on Monday, the district leadership strongly condemned Khadiri, who allegedly declared himself State President of INTUC using forged documents. The meeting, chaired by District President B. Bathukanna, denounced the attempt to mislead workers and damage INTUC’s reputation.

Bathukanna told the press that the issue was reported to INTUC National President G. Sanjeeva Reddy, All India General Secretary Satyajit Reddy, and Joint States General Secretary Bhaskar Reddy. “The leadership confronted Khadiri by phone and took the matter to court, where his claims were dismissed. The court confirmed that only the INTUC established in 1947 is legally recognized,” he said.

He alleged that fake unions misuse the INTUC name nationwide to confuse workers. “Workers must stay alert and avoid supporting fraudulent groups. It is our duty to protect INTUC’s legacy and integrity,” he added.

City President Repalle Pratap reaffirmed the union’s resolve to fight false propaganda, stating, “We follow our national leadership’s directions and will not allow anyone to weaken the true INTUC.”

District Secretary Siraj Basha expressed concern over recent deceitful tactics aimed at personal gain rather than helping laborers. Kurnool Constituency In-Charge Rajendra Prasad called INTUC a genuine platform for workers’ rights and vowed to resist destabilizing efforts.

Senior union members, including District General Secretary Anandam, General Secretary Kishore, Vice President James, and Aashirvadam, attended the meeting. The leadership urged workers to support the authentic INTUC and reject illegitimate factions.