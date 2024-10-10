False campaign against CMR Group condemned

Visakhapatnam : President of Vizagapatam Cloth Merchants Association Kankatala Mallik alerted people not to get carried away by the false propaganda circulated on social media platforms against CMR Group of organisations as it is related to sensitive religious issues.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Mallik mentioned that a Mumbai-based person Sharada Ratan Kumar posted a false photo against CMR Group by adding religious content to it.

Terming it as a false post, Mallik made it clear that the CMR Group has no connection with it. He stated that founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana always looks forward to serving the society and informed that complaints were filed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States against the false campaigner. He also mentioned that the issue was brought to the notice of Home Minister V Anitha, DGP and cybercrime police.

Speaking on the occasion, Mavuri Venkata Ramana mentioned that the group provides employment to over 7,500 people and continues to extend its support to the society. He condemned the spread of false propaganda against the popular brand. Venkata Ramana informed that the first post appeared on social media with morphed photos in Mumbai. He noted that the post has been circulated widely within three days.

Venkata Ramana appealed to the people not to forward such false messages on any platforms.

AP Chamber of Commerce State president Pydah Krishna Prasad said that since 50 years, the CMR Group has been serving the consumers and bad publicity on the shopping mall is inappropriate. He warned that the merchant association would take stringent action against those spreading false propaganda.

Director of Lucky Shopping Malls G Swamy made it clear that the culprits can spread such false campaigns on any other organisation and the Vizagapatam Cloth Merchants Association would not spare them.

CII AP vice-chairman Murali Krishna, VCCI president M Sudarshan Swamy, among others, were present.