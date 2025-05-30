Live
- Ciza Thomas case: Kerala HC asks govt to release retirement, pensionary benefits in two weeks
- Building India’s AI-Ready Workforce: The Launch of Mirai School of Technology
- IPL 2025: Everybody's chipped in for RCB, when they were down and out, says Varun Aaron
- WBSSC job case: Special focus on preservation of OMR sheets, retention of scanned copies
- Telangana DOST 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Released: 60,436 Students Get Seats
- Family attempts suicide in Eluru district
- Instagram Update Resolves Battery Drain Issue on Pixel Devices, Confirms Google
- IPL 2025: Everybody's chipped in for RCB, when they were down and out, says Varun Aaron
- WBSSC job case: Special focus on preservation of OMR sheets, retention of scanned copies
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 30: Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More
Family attempts suicide in Eluru district
Highlights
In a heartbreaking incident in Jangareddygudem, Eluru district, a family attempted suicide due to reasons unknown.
In a heartbreaking incident in Jangareddygudem, Eluru district, a family attempted suicide due to reasons unknown. A man aged 40, along with his wife and two children, ingested a pesticide mixed in a cold drink in a desperate act.
However, the man tragically succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital and his wife and two children are currently undergoing medical care, fighting for their lives after this harrowing incident.
Local authorities and the community are expressing their shock at this tragic turn of events, highlighting the pressing issue of financial struggles faced by many families.
Next Story