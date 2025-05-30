Family attempts suicide in Eluru district

In a heartbreaking incident in Jangareddygudem, Eluru district, a family attempted suicide due to reasons unknown. A man aged 40, along with his wife and two children, ingested a pesticide mixed in a cold drink in a desperate act.

However, the man tragically succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital and his wife and two children are currently undergoing medical care, fighting for their lives after this harrowing incident.

Local authorities and the community are expressing their shock at this tragic turn of events, highlighting the pressing issue of financial struggles faced by many families.