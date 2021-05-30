Family members care and affection work more than medicines

Kurnool:"The love and affection of family members to the Covid affected patients will help recover faster than the medicines," says a 67-years-old Covid survivor, T Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Chigurman Peta in Dhone town of Kurnool district.

Lakshmi Devi suffered with stomach ulcers and later some tumors were detected and underwent surgery. She says, "Even after the tumors were removed, I was again tested positive tumors were removed. I suffered with severe stomach pain and on several occasions, I thought to end my life. Doctors and family members never lost hope and performed another sugery and I am perfectly alright after that."

Speaking about getting attacked by Corona Virus, Lakshmi said, "When I got survived from the unbearable pain at the time of surgery, I thought couldn't I bear this virus attack.

It is a common disease like fevers and others. Ten days ago, I got discharged from the hospital and taken home. Since then I was totally surrounded by my daughters, son-in-laws, grandsons and granddaughters. Their love and affection has made me recover faster than the medicines could do. I had even forgotten that I was infected by Corona virus."

She further said that consuming fresh fruits and dry fruits is a must. Pomegranate juice is more beneficial as they contain iron, potassium and magnesium in more quantity. "Leafy vegetables, eggs and milk apart from fruits will help to heal them faster," Lakshmi Devi concluded.