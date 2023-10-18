Family members meet Naidu in Mulakat

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Family members Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh, and Brahmani met former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is on remand in the Central Prison on Wednesday evening. After about 40 minutes of mulakhat, they left the jail. Like the previous Mulakat, this time also they did not stop at the media point. Former ministers Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa Kollu Ravindra, and others spoke to Lokesh after coming out of jail.

The former ministers spoke to the media after the departure of Nara's family members. Kala Venkata Rao said that the family members are worried about Chandrababu Naidu's health condition. He said that they know from the available information that the medicines given to Naidu did not relieve him. The jail authorities refused to give a report to the family members about the details of the medical tests being done on Naidu in the jail and the advice given by the doctors, he said.

Kala Venkata Rao said that giving the medical bulletin to the family would enable him to consult with his family doctors and review the situation. Apart from illegally deporting Naidu without any evidence, it is not appropriate to harass him without minimum humanity, he said.

The authorities are accused of enforcing their own rules to please the rulers rather than the jail manual. He alleged that Jagan Reddy implemented a monster rule in the state.

Another former minister Kollu Ravindra said that he felt sad when Lokesh and Bhuvaneswari said Naidu's health was alarming. He demanded the Jail authorities tell openly why they did not give real information about Naidu's health. Jagan Reddy used loopholes in the laws and misused the system to illegally imprison Naidu, he criticized.

He criticized that it was undemocratic to prevent party leaders from expressing solidarity with Bhuvaneswari. He flays Jagn's cruel rule on house arrests of TDP leaders across the state. He said that there is no such undemocratic rule anywhere else in the country. TDP BC Sadhikara Samiti Settibalija Division State Convener K Sattibabu and others participated in the meeting.