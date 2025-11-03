Fans cheer for India at Women’s World Cup Final

Vijayawada: Cricket lovers in Vijayawada experienced a festive atmosphere on Sunday as they gathered at the Fan Park organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to witness the Women’s World Cup One Day International Final between India and South Africa.

The ACA made extensive preparations for the Fan Park, which featured three giant LED screens, sound systems, and seating facilities to ensure that fans could enjoy the thrilling match together. This marked the first time such an initiative was organised by the ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, in Vijayawada.

Fans were given the opportunity to experience the excitement of a world-class cricket event in a lively, open-air setting. Men, women, and children enthusiastically waved Indian flags and cheered every boundary and wicket as Team India battled for glory. The venue echoed with patriotic chants and applause throughout the match. ACA officials said the Fan Park was aimed at promoting women’s cricket and encouraging public participation in supporting the national team. They expressed happiness over the overwhelming response from cricket lovers and promised to conduct more such fan engagement events in futureto popularise the sport across the state.