Farm bills will be a boon for the farmers: AP BJP president Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju met BJP district presidents for the first time on Tuesday after taking over as a president. Somu Veerraju directed leaders on strengthening BJP in the state and to hold future activities. The meeting was attended by party vice-presidents, general secretaries and spokespersons. Somu Veerraju said that BJP is working in Andhra Pradesh with a goal of coming to power in the state. Also he asserted that they will move forward with the aim for 'Samrudh Andhra' likewise 'Samrudh Bharat' intiated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The BJP's idea is to develop Andhra Pradesh in many ways. We will make the AP an ideal state in the country under the name of Suraksha Andhra Pradesh. I think this meeting will adopt the name of' Vikasit Vikas 'as a moto to develop Andhra," said Somu Veerraju.



He said that the agriculture bill brought by Modi in Parliament is a boon to the farmers in which Swaminathan's recommendations can be implemented through this bill. Modi gave the farmer the opportunity to sell his crop anywhere and the support price to the farmer will also be doubled than in the past, " said Somu Veerraju.



Earlier on Monday, the government has on Sunday passed two contentious farm bills, which had triggered protests by farmers at several places. The two bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were given nod by Lok Sabha on Thursday



rejecting demand of opposition parties of sending the two bills to the Rajya Sabha Select Committee for greater scrutiny. However, the bills passed in both the houses will now be sent to the President of India for gazette.