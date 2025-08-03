Farmer Welfare is main priority for govt: Farooq

Nandyal: The welfare of farmers is the top priority of the Andhra Pradesh government, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working tirelessly to support the farming community, said State Minority, Law, and Welfare Minister NM Farooq.

Speaking at the district-level launch of Annadata Sukhibhava and PM-KISAN schemes held at Bugga Rameshwaram Temple in Kanal village, Nandyal Mandal on Saturday, the Minister stated that never before in the country have such comprehensive schemes been implemented for farmers.

As part of the first installment for the 2025–26 financial year, Rs 7,000 (Rs.5,000 under Annadata Sukhibhava and Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN) was deposited into the bank accounts of each eligible farmer.

He highlighted that the government is committed to ensuring Minimum Support Prices (MSP), compensation for crop loss through insurance, supply of subsidized farm inputs via Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and promotion of mechanized farming practices.

He cautioned farmers against excessive use of urea, stating that only two bags per acre should be used to protect soil fertility and public health. He also noted the improved irrigation infrastructure in the region, crediting the vision of late NT Rama Rao and the leadership of Naidu for transforming the region into a flourishing agricultural hub.

District Collector G Raja Kumari added that under both schemes, farmers owning over 10 cents of land receive annual aid of Rs 20,000 in three installments. So far, Rs.140.57 crore has been disbursed to 2,06,052 farmers in the district.

She urged farmers to register their crops on the e-Crop platform, complete eKYC, and link Aadhaar to their bank accounts to ensure smooth delivery of benefits. Farmers who have not received payments can approach village secretariats for redressal. She also encouraged eligible households to utilize the PM Surya Ghar Yojana for rooftop solar panels, which come with government subsidies and bank loan support.