Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states

The tomato prices which were at Rs.150 to Rs.200 per kg gradually declined and have now reached a lowest level. As a result, some farmers and owners are forced to discard their tomato produce. Currently, a tray of 15 kg tomatoes is being sold for Rs.40 to Rs.60 in the Kakkalapalli tomato market. This situation has caused concern among farmers, as the falling prices are impacting their livelihoods. Additionally, recent rainfall has further damaged the tomato crop, exacerbating the issue.

According to horticulture officials, there are 12,000 hectares of tomato cultivation in the district, with approximately 8,000 acres in the yield stage and another 4,000 acres in various stages of growth. As a result, over 4,000 tons of tomatoes are being brought to the market daily. The increase in supply is believed to be the main reason for the decrease in prices.

Moreover, the recent rains are expected to cause further price reductions, which has raised anxiety among farmers. Financial losses are anticipated if the prices continue to decline, according to the opinions expressed by community members involved in tomato cultivation.