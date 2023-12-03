Live
Just In
Farmers fear cyclone effect on paddy crop
Farmers in the district are worried in the wake of weather warning and predicted rains along with high velocity winds due to cyclone Michaung. Cloudy climate was witnessed on Saturday coupled with high velocity winds which further caused concerns among farmers.
If rainfall is more than heavy, huge loss will cause to paddy crops and farmers would be unable to get even their investments. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar directed all district, division and mandal level officials to maintain strict vigil on cyclone developments and alert people to mitigate damages. Fishermen all along the coast are warned not to venture into the sea for hunt.