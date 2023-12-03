  • Menu
Farmers fear cyclone effect on paddy crop

Srikakulam: Farmers in the district are worried in the wake of weather warning and predicted rains along with high velocity winds due to cyclone Michaung. Cloudy climate was witnessed on Saturday coupled with high velocity winds which further caused concerns among farmers. In many areas, paddy crop reached the harvesting stage and rains at this stage will cause more harm.

If rainfall is more than heavy, huge loss will cause to paddy crops and farmers would be unable to get even their investments. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar directed all district, division and mandal level officials to maintain strict vigil on cyclone developments and alert people to mitigate damages. Fishermen all along the coast are warned not to venture into the sea for hunt.

