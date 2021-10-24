Farmers need to switch to ID crops, suggests Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das advised the farmers to switch to cultivation of irrigated dry (ID) crops to get good returns.

Addressing the farmers during an awareness programme on ID crops at Zilla Parishad in Srikakulam on Saturday, he explained that cultivation of ID crops like black, green, red gram, millet, maize etc. requires less water, low budget and gives good yields within 90 days than traditional crops like paddy.

He added that ID crops cultivation helps for soil conservation and there is need to change cultivation pattern by growing different crops to improve and nurture the soil and the bacteria in it. He suggested the farmers to adopt mechanised process to overcome scarcity of human resource and to save time and money. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar elaborated that there is need for farmers to switch to advanced methods of cultivation to get good yields.

He added that the Central and the State governments are implementing many schemes relating to agriculture and farmers need to avail it effectively to improve their financial status.

Joint collector Sumith Kumar, joint director for agriculture K Sridhar and other officials attended. On the occasion pamphlets on different ID crops released.