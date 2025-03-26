Live
- BJP rings alarm bells on State turning into ‘Udta Telangana’
- Orientation programme for Upa Sarpanch election
- Walk your talk on education: BJP LP leader to govt
- Govt aiming to increase revenue from Tourism, not from Excise: Jupally
- Centre sanctions four-lane ROB between Namburu-Mangalagiri
- MLA asks students to embrace modern technology
- BRS fires bias salvo at Jupally over devpt of tourism in State
- Edn budget generates heat in House as Cong, Oppn MLAs trade charges
- People advised to eat almonds for better health
- T-Hub, ICFAI Incubator sign MoU for giving boost to startups
Farmers protest at Mirchi Yard for remunerative price
Guntur: A large number of farmers staged protest at the Guntur Mirchi Yard here on Tuesday demanding remunerative price for red chilli stocks on...
Guntur: A large number of farmers staged protest at the Guntur Mirchi Yard here on Tuesday demanding remunerative price for red chilli stocks on Tuesday.
They alleged that the middleman joined hands with the government as a result the red chilli prices had fallen to Rs 6,000 per quintal. A large number of farmers sat before the mirchi yard entrance gate on Sattenapalli Road and protested to register their protest. They raised slogans against the government for the fall in the red chilli prices and demanded the government to purchase red chilli prices at Rs 18,000 per quintal and do justice to them.
The farmers said that the red chillies which were sold at Rs 22,000 per quintal during the last season, are now selling at Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 per quintal. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway due to the protest.