Farmers upset over delay in paddy procurement

Srikakulam: Farmers in the district are unhappy over slow pace of paddy procurement and exploitation of millers. The State government fixed MSP as Rs 2,060 per 100 kg bag for "A" grade variety and Rs 2, 040 per 100 kg bag for "B" grade variety.





But, millers are not considering 100 kg bag for the purchase. In addition, millers are demanding farmers to provide five excess quantity of paddy on 80 kg bag. Millers have to pay Rs 1,648 for Rs 80 kg as per MSP fixed by the government for "A" grade variety and for "B" grade variety Rs 1,632. Farmers have to approach their concerned Rythu Bharosa Kendras for paddy procurement.





The government's aim is to prevent direct involvement of the millers in the procurement process.

Farmers are registering complaints with the concerned revenue officials, MLAs of their respective Assembly segments in Palasa, Itchapuram, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and Narasannapeta on slow pace of paddy procurement and hurdles created by millers and their exploitation.

The farmers also registered their grievances at weekly "Spandana" event in Srikakulam with the district collector. "We are regularly monitoring paddy procurement process and appealing to farmers to raise objection when any millers demand excess quantity of paddy and quoting low price for the paddy," said civil supplies corporation district manager, A Jayanthi.