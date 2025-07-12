Farmers urged to utilise crop insurance schemes

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has urged farmers to voluntarily avail themselves of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Re-structured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). These schemes provide crucial insurance compensation for various crops in the event of natural calamities such as cyclones, droughts, and unseasonal rains.

Collector Lakshmisha chaired a review meeting with officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments on PMFBY and RWBCIS. During the meeting, he announced that for the current Kharif season in the district, paddy, red chili, maize, and green gram crops have been notified under the yield-based PMFBY. Cotton has been notified under RWBCIS.

The Collector explained that the village has been notified as the insurance unit for paddy, the mandal for red chili, and the district for maize and green gram. Tata AIG Insurance Company has been selected for the implementation of PMFBY, and IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company for RWBCIS.

The Collector advised farmers to stay away from intermediaries and brokers regarding crop insurance and instead utilise the services of CSCs. Collector Lakshmisha instructed field-level agriculture and horticulture officers and staff to provide necessary assistance and guidance to farmers to help them utilise the crop insurance schemes effectively.

For paddy, the insured amount per acre is Rs 42,500, with a premium of Rs 850, and registration must be completed by August 15.

District Agricultural Officer DMF Vijayakumari, Horticulture Officer P Balaji Kumar and other officials also participated.