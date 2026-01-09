India’s Only Coffee Festival Drops Its Second Edition in 2026. Get Ready to Brew, Taste, and Explore

The India International Coffee Festival (IICF) returns in 2026 for its second edition, this time bigger, bolder, and crafted as a true celebration of India’s thriving coffee movement. Presented by the Specialty Coffee Association of India with support from the Coffee Board, this landmark gathering unites every part of the value chain: farmers and producers from coffee-growing regions, processors, exporters, equipment innovators, roasters, retailers, café owners, baristas, and passionate consumers, all under one roof in Bengaluru.

With over 20,000 visitors expected, IICF 2026 is designed as a dynamic farm-to-cup experience. It’s a place to explore where coffee begins, how it’s transformed, and the many hands and innovations that shape every sip, from estates to cafés to home brewers. Knowledge sharing, business opportunities, and hands-on discovery meet in a vibrant environment dedicated to advancing India’s specialty coffee culture.

Festival Highlights include:

The Coffee Trail

A curated pathway through the festival’s most engaging zones, featuring immersive farm-to-cup experiences, brewing workshops, tastings, sensory activities, and hands-on demos with experts across the value chain.

The National Coffee Championships

Six competitive categories, including Barista Championship, Brewers Cup, and a rapidly growing Coffee in Good Spirits segment. Finalists from the Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi preliminaries battle for a chance to represent India on the world stage.

Latte Art Arena

Daily showcases from the country’s top latte artists, with opportunities for visitors to try their hand at pouring art.

The Cupping Exchange

Open cupping sessions hosted by leading Indian roasters, spotlighting rare lots, innovative processing, high-scoring regional coffees, and stories directly from producers and harvest teams.

Brew School

Practical sessions tailored for home brewers: pour-over fundamentals, espresso basics, grind science, flavour interpretation, and more.

The India Innovation Hub

Returning stronger for its second edition, this hub highlights Indian brands shaping the future of coffee tech. Discover working prototypes, new-to-market equipment, estate-level processing innovations, and conversations with engineering and design minds pushing standards forward across both farm and café.

Conversations, Culture & Community

Workshops and masterclasses led by industry leaders, both Indian and international, explore farming practices, post-harvest craft, brewing techniques, sensory development, sustainability, and the science of flavour. Live music, performances, and a Drum Jam by Roberto Narain add a cultural rhythm that keeps the festival buzzing.Stand-up comedy by Sonu Venugopal brings laughter into the mix, while Mysore Xpress takes the stage with electrifying live music, adding new rhythm to the coffee celebration.

IICF 2026 is more than an event; it’s a meeting ground for everyone who cultivates, crafts, serves, studies, and loves coffee. It marks the next step for India’s coffee community: a place to taste, learn, innovate, connect, and be part of a culture that’s just getting started.

Venue: Marakata, Bengaluru

Dates: 12th February – 14th February 2026