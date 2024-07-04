Farmers’ welfare govt goal: Minister Rama Naidu

Rajamahendravaram : Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Rama Naidu said that his government is working with the welfare and development of farmers as its goal. On Wednesday, irrigation water was released to command area (Ayakattu) farmers through the Tadipudi lift irrigation scheme in the Tallapudi mandal of East Godavari district. Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and officials participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rama Naidu alleged that the management of irrigation projects has been completely paralysed during the last five years. The minister said that due to lack of funding for desilting works and repairs in the canals, there were difficulties in providing irrigation to the tail-end lands. He said that those maintenance works will be completed and steps will be taken to ensure that every acre receives water smoothly from now on.

Farmers in 135 villages belonging to 14 mandals will be benefited through the Tadipudi pumping scheme. He said that irrigation water will be supplied to 2.06 lakh acres. It also includes 68,000 acres that are irrigated through sub-lifts in the upland region.

Sub-Collector Ashutosh Srivatsava, Irrigation SE Shyam Prasad, Irrigation EEs Deva Prakash, Yesubabu, and Sujatha participated.

In another programme held at Purushothapatnam, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu released irrigation water from Pushkara Lift Irrigation Scheme in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district. Collector P Prasanthi, Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balaramakrishna, Jaggampeta MLA Jyotula Nehru, Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha participated.

The minister said that 1,400 cusecs of irrigation water was released 15 days in advance from the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation canal. Polavaram project was crippled by the reverse tendering policy of the previous government. The minister said that the farmers who gave land for the Polavaram project will be supported. He said that the state had suffered more during the last five years of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule than the loss during the division of the state in 2014.

MLA Balaramakrishna said that irrigation water will be provided to the farmers for two crops.

MLA Jyotula Nehru said that the Talluru Lift Irrigation Pipeline was broken due to lack of maintenance for the last five years. He said that if repairs are made to this scheme, 31,000 acres will be irrigated for two crops.