Farmers welfare govt priority, says Minister Taneti Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned agriculture into a festival aiming for the farmers' welfare, said Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.

On Tuesday, she inaugurated YSR Yanthra Seva scheme for East Godavari district in Rajamahendravaram and distributed farm machinery equipment to cluster community hiring centre beneficiaries.

Later speaking at n a meeting, the Minister said that earlier there was an agricultural officer for each mandal. 'Today RBKs have been set up in every village and farm personnel have been appointed. Quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are made available and farm officials are educating farmers on cultivation techniques.'

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said the government is supporting farmers and giving a helping hand to their economic development.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the government has allotted Rs 691.74 crore as 40 per cent subsidy to 166 CHC beneficiaries in the district.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao, RDO Chaitanya Varshini, District Agriculture Officer Madhava Rao, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju and YSRCP Rural Coordinator Chandana Nageswara Rao participated.