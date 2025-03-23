  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Farmers with less than 5 acres told to dig farm ponds

Farmers with less than 5 acres told to dig farm ponds
x

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V participating in ground-breaking ceremony of a farm pond in Chola Samudram village on Saturday

Highlights

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the officials to ensure that every farmer with land less than five acres should establish a farm pond.

Kuderu : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the officials to ensure that every farmer with land less than five acres should establish a farm pond. He stressed the importance of achieving this target while speaking at a World Water Day event here on Saturday.

As part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Collector participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of a farm pond in farmer Yerriswamy’s field in Chola Samudram village, Kuderu mandal on Saturday.

Collector Vinod Kumar informed that permission was granted for 21 farm ponds in the village. Among these, three were completed, work is in progress for seven, and 11 are yet to commence. Officials were instructed to ensure timely completion of these projects and to create awareness among farmers about the benefits of farm ponds.

“The government is committed to supporting small farmers by encouraging water conservation. Farmers with less than five acres should be informed about the advantages of farm ponds, and necessary approvals will be facilitated for those who come forward,” he stated.

Public representatives and officials were urged to take responsibility for promoting the scheme and ensuring that every drop of water is conserved. Officials were directed to meet the targets set under the initiative.

Deputy Collector Tippe Naik, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, Tahsildar Mahbub Basha, MPDO Kulai Swamy, EORD Radhakrishna, APO Tulasi Prasad, Secretary Subhashini, Sarpanch Ramadevi, Mandal Convener Murali, and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick