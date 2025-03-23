Farmers with less than 5 acres told to dig farm ponds

Kuderu : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the officials to ensure that every farmer with land less than five acres should establish a farm pond. He stressed the importance of achieving this target while speaking at a World Water Day event here on Saturday.

As part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Collector participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of a farm pond in farmer Yerriswamy’s field in Chola Samudram village, Kuderu mandal on Saturday.

Collector Vinod Kumar informed that permission was granted for 21 farm ponds in the village. Among these, three were completed, work is in progress for seven, and 11 are yet to commence. Officials were instructed to ensure timely completion of these projects and to create awareness among farmers about the benefits of farm ponds.

“The government is committed to supporting small farmers by encouraging water conservation. Farmers with less than five acres should be informed about the advantages of farm ponds, and necessary approvals will be facilitated for those who come forward,” he stated.

Public representatives and officials were urged to take responsibility for promoting the scheme and ensuring that every drop of water is conserved. Officials were directed to meet the targets set under the initiative.

Deputy Collector Tippe Naik, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, Tahsildar Mahbub Basha, MPDO Kulai Swamy, EORD Radhakrishna, APO Tulasi Prasad, Secretary Subhashini, Sarpanch Ramadevi, Mandal Convener Murali, and other officials were present.