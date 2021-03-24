Fast-track Vizag projects: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to pay special attention on keeping the state clean and to take measures for collection of garbage from time to time. He said the garbage would be collected from door to door and the government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks allotting two trucks to each ward and added that these trucks will be launched on July 8.

The Chief Minister reviewed CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh), infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and prioritised projects in Visakhapatnam at his camp office here on Tuesday.

He said GPS and camera should be installed in every garbage collection truck and dustbins be set up at the end of each street. Steps should be taken for processing dry and wet garbage and treatment plants should be set up for sewage water, adding that focus should be on sanitation and hygiene in rural areas.

On development of infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies, the Chief Minister said quality is very important in all the works in the colonies. An estimated 33,406 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in colonies, including social infrastructure.

Reviewing prioritised projects in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister directed the officials to start the works of Bhogapuram airport, Beach Corridor Project, diversion of Godavari waters from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam through pipeline immediately and focus should be laid on Metro project after these projects.

Discussions were held on expansion of existing beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bhimili and construction of beach road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram. The Chief Minister ordered completion of land acquisition for construction of the road. The officials said the preliminary estimation for the road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram, including land acquisition, would be around Rs 1,167 crore. The Chief Minister told the officials to consider Beech Corridor Project as first prioritised project and start the works on a war footing.

Godavari pipeline project should be considered as priority, he said adding that an action plan was being prepared to meet the water needs of the city for next 30 years.

On Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, the officials said DPR was prepared for metro connectivity from Vizag steel plant gate to Bhogapuram covering 76.9 kilometre with 53 stations. Proposals were also made for 60.2 km tram corridor. It will have a total length of 137.1 km, including metro and tram. It is estimated that it will cost Rs 14,000 crore for construction of metro and Rs 6,000 crore for tram services. The Chief Minister stressed for best designs for metro and tram and said these projects should bring beauty to the city.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana, housing minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju and other officials took part.