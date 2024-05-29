Fate of Annamayya district hinges on election outcome

Tirupati: As the entire state eagerly anticipates the election outcome that will determine the future of Amaravati as the capital, the residents ofAnnamayya district are equally anxious, as the location of their district headquarters hinges on the election results.

During the election campaign, the contentious issue of the Annamayya district headquarters resurfaced, stirring emotions and aspirations among the people of Madanapalle and Rajampet. In Madanapalle, the Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS)-led protests for almost two years, demanding that Madanapalle be designated as the district headquarters, citing various historical reasons.

Similarly, the residents of Rajampet held protests, insisting that their town should serve as the district headquarters. Despite these protests, the YSRCP government designated Rayachoti as the district headquarters, arguing it was more convenient for both Madanapalle and Rajampet.

While the protests eventually subsided as it became clear the government would not reverse its decision, significant discontent remained among the residents of both regions towards the ruling party for disregarding their sentiments.

At this critical juncture, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised the people of Madanapalle at a public meeting almost a year ago that their town would become the district headquarters. He reiterated this promise during the current election campaign.

BJP Rajampet MP candidate Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has also advocated for this change. This time, both leaders proposed that Rajampet will also become a district headquarters if they come to power.

It indicates that Annamayya district could be divided into two smaller districts, each with four constituencies. Under this proposal, the new Madanapalle district would include Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Punganur and Piler constituencies, while the Rajampet district would comprise Rajampet, Rayachoti, Railway Koduru and Badvel constituencies.

Naidu also assured the people of Rayachoti that their town would be developed on all fronts. There is speculation that it may possibly become a grade-1 municipality and even a revenue division to appease the local population. Additionally, Punganur, currently part of the reorganised Chittoor district, would be incorporated into the proposed Madanapalle district.

The reorganisation of districts was originally based on Parliamentary constituencies, with some exceptions for geographical advantages and disadvantages. However, Punganur was included in Chittoor district at the insistence of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy though it has to be a part of Annamayya district.

Naidu has clearly stated that Punganur will be included in the Madanapalle district if he becomes chief minister again which will reduce Chittoor district to six constituencies instead of the current seven. If this happens, the two arch rivals Naidu and Peddireddy will represent two different districts technically instead of one district.

As the formation of the next government will determine these changes, stakeholders in Annamayya district and the Punganur constituency are eagerly awaiting the election results on June 4.