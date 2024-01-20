Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided

Srikakulam: Fate of sitting MLAs of ruling YSRCP is yet to be decide in three Assembly constituencies, Amadalavalasa, Etcherla and Pathapatnam, in the district. In these three seats, MLAs are facing wrath of own party leaders.

In Amadalavalasa, sitting MLA who also is the Speaker of the Assembly, Tammineni Sitaram is having differences with his own party leaders Ch Ravikumar, K Govinda Rao, S Gandhi and B Ramesh Kumar. These four leaders are maintaining separate groups within the party and organising activities on their own without coordinating with the Speaker. They are running offices separately at Assembly constituency headquarters Amadalavalasa.

In Etcherla, MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar is facing revolt from his own party leaders in Ranastalam, G Sigadam, Etcherla and Laveru mandals.

The leaders belonging to anti-MLA group are holding a series of meetings and have registered their grievance with the high command and demanding change in MLA candidate.

Vizianagaram YSRCP MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar and Vizianagaram YSRCP district president and zilla parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu are making efforts for Etcherla ticket.

Campaign against YSRCP sitting MLA Reddy Shanthi in Pathapatnam Assembly constituency has intensified. She is unable to coordinate with the party leaders at constituency, mandal and village level resulting in agitations and protests against her. Party leaders are making representations to the party high command demanding she be changed.

In the wake of elections and ongoing tickets allotment process, YSRCP leaders Lothugedda Tulasi Vara Prasada Rao and Mamidi Srikanth both have intensified their efforts to get party ticket and they are also organising protest camps against the MLA. They are opposing her by raising ‘local and non-local’ slogan as Reddy Shanthi hails from Palakonda constituency.