Just In
Father and Son dies after being bitten by pet dog in Bhimili
In a heartbreaking incident in Bhimili, a father and son lost their lives after being bitten by their pet dog. Narsinga Rao (59) and his son Bhargav (27) were attacked by their pet dog a week ago, causing severe injuries.
It was reported that the dog had bitten Bhargav on the nose and Narsinga Rao on the leg. Tragically, the dog itself succumbed to its unknown illness within two days of the incident.
Despite receiving medical treatment, both father and son could not survive the injuries inflicted by their pet. The entire community in Bhimi is in shock and mourning the untimely demise of Narsinga Rao and Bhargav.
Authorities are conducting investigations on the incident.
