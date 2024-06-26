  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Father and Son dies after being bitten by pet dog in Bhimili

Father and Son dies after being bitten by pet dog in Bhimili
x
Highlights

In a heartbreaking incident in Bhimili, a father and son lost their lives after being bitten by their pet dog. Narsinga Rao (59) and his son Bhargav...

In a heartbreaking incident in Bhimili, a father and son lost their lives after being bitten by their pet dog. Narsinga Rao (59) and his son Bhargav (27) were attacked by their pet dog a week ago, causing severe injuries.

It was reported that the dog had bitten Bhargav on the nose and Narsinga Rao on the leg. Tragically, the dog itself succumbed to its unknown illness within two days of the incident.

Despite receiving medical treatment, both father and son could not survive the injuries inflicted by their pet. The entire community in Bhimi is in shock and mourning the untimely demise of Narsinga Rao and Bhargav.

Authorities are conducting investigations on the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X