Father Rev. Balaraju honoured by Shanti Seva Society founder Madagalam Prasad

Father Balaraju, the newly appointed Vicar General of Catholic Methrasana, was honored by the Shanti Seva Society founder Madagalam Prasad at a recent event. Prasad expressed his belief that Father Balaraju's appointment will lead to an expansion of evangelistic services in the community.

During the meeting at the MPSSS office, Father Balaraju was presented with a shawl and flower garland as a sign of congratulations. Following the meeting, Father Balaraju expressed his gratitude to Most Reverend Dr. Bishop Gali Bali's father for appointing him as the new Vicar General of Methrasana. He vowed to fulfill his duties effectively and uphold the trust placed in him.

The event was attended by Shanti Seva Society Secretary Ayyari Muneyya and Eluri Prabhudas. The community looks forward to the positive impact Father Balaraju will bring to the role of Vicar General.