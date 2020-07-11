Fear of Coronavirus causing depression at Vijayawada: Expert

Vijayawada: The Coronavirus has been taking its toll on women leading to depression and it is affecting their lifestyle, says noted psychiatrist Dr V Radhika Reddy while addressing the online health education programme at Vasavya Nursing Home here on Saturday with Dr G Samaram in the chair.



Dr Radhika said that there would not be any reason for depression among many people.

Referring to the symptoms of depression, she said that no interest on anything, shedding tears without any reason, sleeplessness, losing interest in dressing and makeup and no response even to the happy news are some of the symptoms. Psychological disturbance and hurt feeling could also lead to depression. Depression is common among women before start of the menstrual cycle and after the onset of menopause. At the present times, the fear of Coronavirus is also causing depression. The fear of Coronavirus attack to their family members also causes anxiety leading to depression.

Dr Radhika said that some people may even to resort to commit suicide due to depression. If anybody committed suicide without any proper reason, it might be depression.

If the symptoms of depression are identified by the family members or friends, they could easily come out the problem with proper treatment since there are good medicines and treatment methods these days for depression.