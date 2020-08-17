Fearing virus infection, Baptla-man ends life 

Guntur: A 72-year-old man committed suicide apparently due to fear of being infected with coronavirus in Bapatla town of Guntur district on Sunday. According to Government Railway Police, the victim has been identified as I Dhanumjaya, a farmer, residing at Appikatla village under Bapatla mandal of Guntur district.

Recently, his second son is tested positive for virus and undergoing treatment in the hospital. Deceased Dhanumjaya, who went missing since Sunday, body was found on railway track at Mallikarjunapet in Bapatla. They shifted his body to railway hospital and conducted post-mortem.

On suspicion, they also conducted Covid-19 test and the result came positive. The family members suspect that the deceased might have committed suicide by jumping in front of train apparently due to fear of being infected with virus. Government railway SI K Maha Lakshmi registered a case.

