Fencing championship from tomorrow

Bhimavaram: Ninth state-level Fencing Championship-2023-24 under-20 junior boys and girls will be conducted from Sunday at SRKR Engineering College here, said principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and Fencing Association secretary GSV Krishna Mohan.

College committee vice-president Sagi Satya Pratik Varma released the poster for the championship here on Friday. Physical Director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that 314 sportspersons including more than half women players from all over the state would participate in the championship.

West Godavari Additional Superintendent of Police AV Subba Raju, Bhimavaram DSP B Srikanth will the guests and Fencing Association state president V Nageswara Rao and others will participate. Assistant physical director Dr Ch Harimohan and others were present.