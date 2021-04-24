Festival atmosphere at Ponnavaram, native of Justice NV Ramana Villagers celebrate bursting crackers

AmaravatiI: A Festival atmosphere prevailed in Ponnavaram of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district, the native village of Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana today as the villagers celebrated in a big way by bursting crackers and cutting cake for the achievement of Justice NV Ramana. All the villagers including both young and old celebrated the occasion as Justice NV Ramana assumed charge as Chief Justice of India today.

After a gap of more than five decades a Telugu person Justice NV Ramana assumed charge as 48th Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India. He will continue in the high post till August 26, 2022. Earlier Justice Koka Subba Rao served as Chief Justice of Supreme Court during 1966-67.

Born in an agricultural family of small village Ponnavaram of Krishna district NV Ramana studied in the same village school upto fifth class. He studied sixth and seventh class in nearby Jannavaram village, eigth to tenth at Kanchikacharla ZP High School and graduated from Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu degree college, Amaravati. Later he persuaded law degree from Nagarjuna University law college, enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and practiced in High Court. He was appointed as judge of AP High Court in 2000 and acting chief justice of High Court in 2013. Later he was appointed as Chief justice of Delhi High Court in 2013 and supreme court judge in February 2014.

After hearing the news of Justice NV Ramana assuming charge as Chief Justice of Supreme court the residents of Ponnavaram , majority of them relatives of Justice NV Ramana are seen in a festival mood. Justice Ramana is very active during his school and college days, according to his class mate YSR Prasad.

Another class mate T Bharadwaj, a postmaster in the village expressed happy over his class mate assuming highest office of judiciary in the country.

