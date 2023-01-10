Festival travel turns a burden

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Both government bus services and private travels operators and flights are cashing in on Sankranti rush by charging double fares from the passengers. Besides running extra services, they increased fares also.

There are six direct IndiGo services from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram Airport daily, besides five services flying via Bangalore.

Due to the festival rush, fares were increased enormously. Hyderabad-Rajamahendravaram ticket price on January 10 is Rs 6,920 followed by Rs 11,768 on 11, Rs 5,700 only on Bhogi festival day. The ticket rate on non-demand days after Sankranti will be Rs 3,361.

Coming to railways, Hyderabad-Kakinada Gautami Express has a waiting list of 121 on January 11 and 137 on 12 for third AC. It was showing regrets on January 13 and there is a waiting list even on 14.

Hyderabad- Kakinada Special is waiting on January 12 and 14.

There is 243 waiting list for Garibrath train on January 10 and regretting on 11 and 12. Showing 300 waiting list on 13.

Godavari Express has a waiting list of 117 on January 11, 206 on 12 and 196 on 13. Kachiguda and Visakha Express trains are showing regrets on January 11 and 13. Janmabhoomi Express is also regretting that the waiting list is full on January 11 and 13.

On normal days, AC sleeper private ticket price from Hyderabad to Kakinada / Rajahmundry is Rs 1,500. But on festival days, some private travel operators are charging Rs 2,900 while others are charging Rs 2,600. In non-AC buses, ticket price should be within Rs 800, but they are charging up to Rs 1,600.

APSRTC is running a total of 80 special services at four depots in East Godavari district from January 6 to 13 keeping in view the rush during Sankranthi festival. The RTC officials said that there will be no extra charges for festival special services, but the fares for special buses have been increased slightly.

But it is said that those who have booked tickets online are getting some discount for the return journey and those who have booked return tickets are getting a profit.

All private bus fares are more than double compared to RTC buses. There were allegations that RTC is not running enough buses during festive season despite huge demand.