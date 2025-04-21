Festive atmosphere prevails in Anantapur urban on Naidu’s birthday

Anantapur: Anantapururban constituency come alive with festive atmosphere with TDP leaders and activists conducting celebrations on Sunday, on the occasion of their party chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday.

The festivities began under the leadership of Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad at Urban TDP office, where a birthday cake was cut. This was followed by a massive bike rally from TDP office to Tower Clock Centre. Notably, MLAs Daggubati Prasad and MS Raju led the rally riding bikes themselves.

MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and party district president Venkata Shivudu Yadav also took part in the rally. At Tower Clock Centre, a 75-foot cutout of Chandrababu Naidu was showered with milk using a crane. A 75-kilogram cake was also cut. MLA Daggubati Prasad said that Chandrababu Naidu is like a god to them, who works tirelessly like a young man, even at this age. He added that such devotion and admiration are rare. Highlighting the developmental progress in the region, Prasad noted that no major development had taken place in Anantapur Urban constituency until he became an MLA. He credited Chandrababu Naidu’s support for the ongoing developmental activities.

MS Raju described Chandrababu Naidu as a relentless warrior and praised Naidu’s visionary approach to development and welfare, calling it a source of inspiration for everyone in politics. He acknowledged Nara Lokesh’s encouragement as a driving force behind the party’s growth and membership campaigns.