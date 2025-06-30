Fifth 25T bollard pull tug Ojas inducted into navy

Visakhapatnam: The fifth 25T bollard pull (BP) tug Ojas was inducted into the Indian Navy during a ceremony held at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. It was inducted in the presence of Cmde Chetan Kumar Singh, GM (Tech), Naval Dockyard (Visakhapatnam), who attended the ceremony as chief guest. These tugs are proud flag bearers of Make in India and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the government of India.

The tug inducted recently is a part of the contract for construction of six 25T BP tugs concluded with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata in 2021.

The shipyard has indigenously designed and built these tugs in accordance with relevant naval rules and regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

These tugs are utilised by the Indian Navy to provide assistance to naval ships and submarines during berthing/ unberthing and manoeuvring in confined waters.

These tugs will provide afloat fire fighting support to ships alongside or at anchorage and also have the capability to conduct limited search and rescue operations.