Fight against Corona: YS Jagan allocates Rs 1,000 crores more

Amaravati: The state government will spend an additional Rs 1,000 crore for providing better facilities to Covid-19 patients and an 54 more hospitals would be set up across the state for their treatment.

Announcing this during a review on Covid-19 situation in the state at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister asked hospitals to top up with supply of even costly medicines like Remedesivir and Tocilizumab to treat patients.

"Saving the lives of patients should be the priority, not just extending treatment and other facilities. Cost should not inhibit us from administering the right medicines. Get the supplies of the required medicines in good quantities and stock them. Try to save as many lives as possible," the Chief Minister added.

He said that the state government was providing critical care facilities in 138 hospitals in AP.

"The state government is working towards providing critical care facilities at five more hospitals at the state level, of which three hospitals have already been made available," said the Chief Minister adding an additional 2,380 beds would be made available for critical care treatment.

Hospitals would spend the allocated Rs 1,000 crore on infrastructure, paramedical staff, doctor recruitment and health staff appointments, he said. Apart from this, the state government was spending about Rs 6.5 crore a day on Covid-19 tests and quarantine facilities, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He also focused on the fall in lemon prices in the state and issued directives to the officials to take all measures to avoid any loss to lemon farmers. The Chief Minister ordered the authorities concerned to immediately purchase all the lemon crop from farmers, and also to increase the minimum support price for it.

Acting upon the instructions of the Chief Minister, agriculture minister K Kannababu told mediapersons that they would start procuring lemon crop from Saturday, July 25.