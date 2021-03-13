Fight Against Privatisation: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers hail Chiru's support

Visakhapatnam: Raising slogans and showering praise, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) workers performed 'Palabhishekam' to the image of Megastar K Chiranjeevi for extending his support to the Ukku stir and saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation.

On Saturday, the employees performed a milk bath to the image of the senior Telugu actor. Several VSP workers, including Bantu Ramu.

Bhaskar Raju, Ram Prasad, Mohan Kumar, Ravi and Vijay took part in the programme.