Fight Against Privatisation: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers hail Chiru's support
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Raising slogans and showering praise, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) workers performed 'Palabhishekam' to the image of Megastar K Chiranjeevi for extending his support to the Ukku stir and saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation.
On Saturday, the employees performed a milk bath to the image of the senior Telugu actor. Several VSP workers, including Bantu Ramu.
Bhaskar Raju, Ram Prasad, Mohan Kumar, Ravi and Vijay took part in the programme.
