Film actor Mohan Babu calls on Chandrababu, holds discussions for two hours

An interesting development has taken place in Andhra Pradesh politics as veteran actor and YSRCP member M Mohan Babu along with his daughter Manchu Lakshmi met TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for about hours on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that Mohan Babu was close to NTR and had campaigned for TDP in the past. Later he distanced himself from TDP for almost one decade and supported YSRCP in 2019 elections.

After the YSRCP won the election, it seems there is gap between he and the party. Even when CM Jagan met the film industry leaders, Mohan Babu was nowhere to be seen. There has been much debate on these developments and lot of excitement about Mohan Babu's meeting with Chandrababu.